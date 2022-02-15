StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies announced the intersection of a 'significant' gold zone from drilling at the Lakanfla central prospect in western Mali.
Drilling at Lakanfla Central prospect intersected a gold zone of 1.23 grams per tonne of gold over 127 metres including 2.53 grams per tonne of gold over 14 meters.
The current 3,500m drilling programme at Lakanfla formed part of a wider 10,000 meter programme across the combined Diba and Lakanfla gold project.
'Once completed, the results from the combined drilling programme at Diba & Lakanfla will feed into an updated independent MRE and preliminary economic assessment for the project,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.