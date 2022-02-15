StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies announced the intersection of a 'significant' gold zone from drilling at the Lakanfla central prospect in western Mali.

Drilling at Lakanfla Central prospect intersected a gold zone of 1.23 grams per tonne of gold over 127 metres including 2.53 grams per tonne of gold over 14 meters.

The current 3,500m drilling programme at Lakanfla formed part of a wider 10,000 meter programme across the combined Diba and Lakanfla gold project.

'Once completed, the results from the combined drilling programme at Diba & Lakanfla will feed into an updated independent MRE and preliminary economic assessment for the project,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com