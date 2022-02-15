StockMarketWire.com - Oil company San Leon Energy said it had provided a further loan of US$2 million to Energy Link Infrastructure, owner of the Alternative Crude Oil Evacuation System project.
As previously announced, the project was being constructed to provide a dedicated oil export route from the OML 18 oil and gas block located onshore in Nigeria.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
