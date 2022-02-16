StockMarketWire.com -

CA

16/02/2022 13:30 CPI


CN

16/02/2022 03:00 CPI
16/02/2022 03:00 PPI


EU

16/02/2022 10:00 industrial production


JP

16/02/2022 15:00 monthly economic report
16/02/2022 23:30 CPI
16/02/2022 23:50 provisional trade statistics for the month
16/02/2022 23:50 orders received for machinery


UK

16/02/2022 07:00 PPI
16/02/2022 07:00 CPI
16/02/2022 09:30 ONS house price index


US

16/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications
16/02/2022 13:30 retail sales
16/02/2022 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/02/2022 14:15 industrial production
16/02/2022 15:00 NAHB housing market iIndex
16/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/02/2022 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes

