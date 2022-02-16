Interim Result
17/02/2022 South32 Limited (S32)
Final Result
17/02/2022 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
AGM / EGM
17/02/2022 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
17/02/2022 Oilex LD (OEX)
17/02/2022 Highway Capital PLC (HWC)
17/02/2022 Chrysalis Investments Limited (CHRY)
Trading Statement
17/02/2022 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
Ex-Dividend
17/02/2022 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
17/02/2022 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
17/02/2022 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
17/02/2022 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
17/02/2022 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
17/02/2022 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)
17/02/2022 S & U PLC (SUS)
17/02/2022 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
17/02/2022 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/02/2022 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
17/02/2022 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
17/02/2022 BP PLC (BP.)
17/02/2022 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
17/02/2022 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
17/02/2022 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
17/02/2022 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
17/02/2022 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
