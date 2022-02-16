StockMarketWire.com - Health-care facility investor Primary Health Properties reported a 26% rise in annual profit and upped its dividend after it boosted its rental income.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £141.6 million, up from £112.4 million year-on-year, as net rental income climbed 4.2% to £136.7 million.
Primary Health Properties declared a full-year dividend of 6.2p per share, up 5.1% year-on-year.
Adjusted earnings rose 14% to £83.2 million.
'2021 has been another strong year of progress for PHP, having successfully completed the internalisation of our management structure and refinanced a number of legacy loan facilities which have delivered substantial annual cost savings,' chief executive Harry Hyman said.
'In addition, we have a strong targeted pipeline and continue to see good organic rental growth from rent reviews and asset management projects with record levels of activity during the year.'
'Having successfully delivered 25 years of secure and reliable growth for our shareholders, we have firmly established ourselves as a sector leader and the board looks forward to delivering further earnings and dividend growth in 2022 and remains confident in PHP's future outlook.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
