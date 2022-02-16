StockMarketWire.com - Ingredients supplier Treatt said it had appointed Ryan Govender as its incoming chief financial officer.
Govender was jointing from Associated British Foods, where he had spent 12 years and was mostly recently CFO of its SPI Pharma unit.
He would replaced Richard Hope on 1 July following his previously announced retirement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
