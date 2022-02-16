StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said it had beaten its annual earnings expectations after its revenue jumped 44%, while it continues to explore a sale of the company.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December amounted to £18.6 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £0.4 million.
Revenue rose to £124.4 million, up from £86.2 million.
The company said it started experiencing a recovery in demand in the second quarter, with client activity tracking the vaccine rollout and phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.
Ocean Outdoor in November announced that it had initiated a strategic review, having assessed that the company was undervalued.
'The board is continuing to evaluate a number of options, including a potential sale, following interest and conditional offers received which may or may not lead to a transaction,' it said.
'Another update will be made when appropriate.'
On its financial outlook, Ocean Outdoor said it expected revenue and adjusted for the 2022 financial year to be ahead of the 2019 financial year. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
