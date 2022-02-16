StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Vertu Motors said its Scottish business had won the Toyota franchise in the country's west.
The arrangement between Toyota and Macklin Motors, the trading name for Vertu in Scotland, would commence from 1 April.
Vertu said it intended to develop four dealerships 'in the coming periods' to cover the territory, with the first dealership at Darnley, South Glasgow opening on 1 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
