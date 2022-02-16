StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its drug to treat severe systemic lupus erythematosus had been approved in the European Union as an add-on therapy.

The approval of Saphnelo by the European Commission was based on results from the clinical development programme, including the TULIP phase III trials and the MUSE phase II trial.

'Across clinical trials, more patients treated with Saphnelo experienced a reduction in overall disease activity across organ systems and achieved sustained reduction in oral corticosteroid use compared to placebo,' the company said.

