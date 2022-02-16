StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services provider Silverbullet said it had won projects from clients including Axa, Renault and Greene King.
The company said it also had won projects from a global brewing company and a high-end fashion brand that it didn't name.
'We are delighted to have secured these project wins through our 4D technology platform delivering business advantage and market leading outcomes for clients,' chief executive Ian James said.
'4D is a product designed for the post-cookie era, and an important part of Silverbullet's overall data offering.'
