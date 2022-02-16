StockMarketWire.com - Specialist connector supplier to the auto sector Strip Tinning was poised to commence trading in London on Wednesday, having raised £11.5 million from an initial public offering.
Sales in the company were issued at 185p each.
Strip Tinning said it would have an initial market capitalisation of about £28.0 million and a free float of 40.8%.
'Today's admission to AIM is a significant landmark for Strip Tinning and a special day in the company's evolution,' chief executive Richard Barton said.
'The business continues to go from strength to strength and has come a long way since being founded in 1957, plating wires and coils for general engineering applications in the local Birmingham area.'
'Today's admission provides us with the resources to further enhance our capabilities and continue on our exciting journey.'
