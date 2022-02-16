StockMarketWire.com - Remote-site services provider RA International warned it would post lower annual earnings owing to weaker revenue and margins.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was expected to be about $7 million on revenue of around $54 million.
'While revenue is in line with management expectations, reduced revenue in comparison with the prior year impacted gross margin,' the company said.
'Gross margin in the period was also impacted by the general inefficiencies of operating under Covid-19, including travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and supply chain delays.
RA International said its order book as at 31 December was $100 million, reflecting revenue drawdown in the period and ongoing delays connected to new contract wins and tenders.
'These projects remain in the pipeline, and we remain confident of awards, however timelines are beyond our control,' it said.
The company closed the year with cash of $9 million resulting in a 'modest' net debt position of $1 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
