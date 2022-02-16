StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Indivior swung to an annual profit as revenue was underpinned by a jump in sales of its injectable opioid medicine.

For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit was $190 million compared with a loss of $173 million year-on-year as revenue increased 22% to $791 million.

'Our investment in the Organized Health Systems channel helped us to nearly double Sublocade injection net revenue to $244 million, putting us on track to meet our $1 billion+ annual net revenue target,' the company said.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company guided revenue in a range of $840 million to $900 million, with sublocade revenue expected between £360 million and $400 million and Perseries revenue in the range of $28 million to $32 million.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com