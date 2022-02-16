StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Sound Energy said it had given contractor Italfluid Geoenergy the green light to start building a small liquefied natural gas facility in Morocco.
The 'notice to proceed' had been issued following an initial payment of $5 million to the contractor.
It would oblige it to execute works for the provision of a gas processing and liquification facility in relation to the phase-one development of the Tendrara concession.
'This is a key milestone for the company and we look forward to working with our strategic partners, Italfluid and Afriquia Gaz, together with our joint venture partner, ONHYM, in developing the project and delivering gas to the Moroccan market in around two years,' executive chairman Graham Lyon said.
