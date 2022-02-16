StockMarketWire.com - Logistics real estate investment company Tritax EuroBox said it had conditionally agreed to acquire a logistics asset in Roosendaal, the Netherlands, from Logistics Capital Partners, for €144.26 million.
The asset was pre-let to a top four global discount supermarket retail group.
Once complete, the asset would comprise a single property, divided into three units, built in three phases.
The total cost of the land and development expenditure is €144.26 million and reflects a net initial yield of 3.5%, after purchase costs and non-recoverable expenditure.
AS the asset was being acquired Logistics Capital Partners, one of the company's main development and asset management partners, Tritax EuroBox would require shareholder backing to proceed with the acquisition.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.