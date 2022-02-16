StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Primorus Investments said it had poured £1 million into the initial public offering of Clean Power Hydrogen.

Clean Power Hydrogen was a manufacturer of a membrane-free electrolyser used to create hydrogen and medical-grade oxygen.

Primorus has agreed to subscribe for around 2.2 million shares at 45p each. Clean Power Hydrogen had raised £30 million to be used for working capital, supply chain development, global marketing, product development and factory development.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com