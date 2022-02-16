StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had secured a $0.8 million three-year contract with the US state of Montana.

Montana had selected 1Spatial's cloud-based 911 emergency service solution to ensure compliance with US legislation.

The rules require all 911 centres in the US to upgrade to a digital or IP-based 911 system, and incorporate the use of GIS systems for accurate location information.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com