StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had secured a $0.8 million three-year contract with the US state of Montana.
Montana had selected 1Spatial's cloud-based 911 emergency service solution to ensure compliance with US legislation.
The rules require all 911 centres in the US to upgrade to a digital or IP-based 911 system, and incorporate the use of GIS systems for accurate location information.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.