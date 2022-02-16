StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Shanta Gold said it had recorded 'outstanding results' from drilling at its West Kenya project in Kenya.
Highlights included intersecting 150 grams per tonne of gold over a 1.5 meter interval, at a depth between 189.8 metres and 191.2 meters.
'The latest phase of drilling at West Kenya has continued to deliver outstanding results, ensuring that this remains the most consistently high-grade drilling programme we've ever conducted at any asset in Shanta's history,' chief executive Eric Zurrin said.
