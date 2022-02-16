StockMarketWire.com - Property company LondonMetric Property said it had sold a car showroom investment in Solihull for £15.0 million, reflecting a net income yield of 4.75%.

It was let to Johnsons Cars operating as Volkswagen for a further 17 years and generated £0.8 million per annum of rent.

Completion of the sale had been delayed to the end of April, which would result in an additional £0.2 million of rent.

Separately, LondonMetric said it had acquired NNN retail asset in Middleway, Birmingham for £8.0 million, reflecting a net income yield of 7.8%.

The prominently located property was let to Dunelm and Currys with a weighted average unexpired lease term, or WAULT, of two years and generates £0.7 million per annum of rent.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com