Gold miner Pan African Resources posted a 13% rise in first-half profit and reiterated recently upgraded annual output guidance.

Net profit for the six months through December increased to $46.1 million, up from $40.8 million year-on-year, as gold production rose 9.9% to 108,085 ounces.

Pan African Resources said it expected to produce about 200,000 ounces for the full year.

'Pan African has again delivered an excellent operational performance, achieving record gold production in excess of 108,000oz for the current reporting period, and exceeding our previous guidance,' chief executive Cobus Loots said.




