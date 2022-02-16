StockMarketWire.com - Wealth and investment management group Kingswood said it had acquired Aim Independent, an independent financial advice business based in Eastleigh for up to £3.6 million.

Aim provides financial advice to over 750 clients.

Following regulatory approval, the business will be acquired for a total of up to £3.6m, payable over a two-year period. £1.8 million would be paid at closing and the balance paid on a deferred basis.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com