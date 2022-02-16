StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened broadly flat on Wednesday after a slightly higher-than-expected local inflation reading stoked rate-rise fears.
At 0814, the benchmark FTSE 100 index had inched up 1.36 points to 7,610.28.
The UK consumer price index rose 5.5% in the year to January, according to the Office for National Statistics, above market expectations for a 5.4% rise and marking a 30-year high.
Pharmaceutical company Indivior jumped 7.5% to 244.8p, having swung to a full-year profit on the back of higher sales of an injectable treatment for opioid addiction.
Indivior forecast more growth in the current year, with revenue expected in the range of $840 million to $900 million, up from the $791 million notched in 2021.
Fellow pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca edged up 3p to £88.68 after its drug to treat severe systemic lupus erythematosus was approved in the European Union as an add-on therapy.
The approval of Saphnelo by the European Commission was based on results from a clinical development programme that showed a reduction in overall disease activity.
Health-care facility investor Primary Health Properties firmed 1.9% to 136.08p, having reported a 26% rise in annual profit and upped its dividend after it boosted its rental income.
Primary Health Properties declared a full-year dividend of 6.2p per share, up 5.1% year-on-year.
Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor rallied 6.5% to 9.8c on news that it had beaten its annual earnings expectations after its revenue jumped 44%, while it continues to explore a sale of the company.
Ocean Outdoor said it was continuing to evaluate a number of options, including a potential sale, having received 'conditional offers'.
Auto dealer Vertu Motors advanced 3.8% to 65.6p after its Scottish business won the Toyota franchise in the country's west, effective 1 April.
Vertu said it intended to develop four dealerships 'in the coming periods' to cover the territory, with the first dealership at Darnley, South Glasgow opening on 1 April.
Ingredients supplier Treatt shed 1.0% to 988p following news that it had appointed Ryan Govender as its incoming chief financial officer.
Govender was joining from Associated British Foods, where he was mostly recently CFO of its SPI Pharma unit. He would replace Richard Hope, who was leaving 30 June as previously announced.
Remote-site services provider RA International slumped 20% to 30.25p, on warning that it would post lower annual earnings owing to weaker revenue and margins.
Location data group 1Spatial added 1.7% to 44.82p after it secured a $0.8 million three-year contract with the US state of Montana. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
