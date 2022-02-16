StockMarketWire.com - Private bank Arbuthnot Banking said it continued to trade well in the fourth quarter of of 2021, and expected to report annual pre-tax profit in line with market expectations.
Final results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2021, was scheduled for 24 March 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
