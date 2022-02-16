StockMarketWire.com - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners reported a rise in annual profit as growth in its away from home segment recovered following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit swelled to €1.38 billion from €695 million year-on-year as revenue grew 30% to €13.76 billion.

The fiscal 2021 dividend per share was €1.40, up 6.45% on last year.

The company also announced that it would revert to two interim dividends starting in FY22, the first declared with the Q1 trading update (paid in June), the second declared at the Q3 trading update (paid in December).

Looking ahead, the company guided 2022 revenue and operating profit growth in the range of 6% to 8%.


