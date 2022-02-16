StockMarketWire.com - Franchise Brands said it had reached an agreement to buy Filta Group in a deal valued at £49.8 million.
Under the terms of the deal, Filta shareholders would receive 1.157 new Franchise Brands shares for each share held.
The offer represented a 7.7% premium to the closing price of Filta on Tuesday of 158.5 pence.
Following completion of the deal, Filta chief executive Jason Sayers and Filta chief financial officer Brian Hogan would join the board of Franchise Brands as managing director and CFO, respectively.
