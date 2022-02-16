StockMarketWire.com - Kerry group raised its dividend after reporting a rise in annual profit as volume and margin growth boosted performance.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit rose to €724.8 million from €635.3 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 5.7% to €7.35 billion.

The growth in profit reflected profit margin expansion of 40 basis points which was driven by 'the recovery of operating leverage, portfolio mix and net contribution of acquisitions and disposals, partially offset by pricing, supply chain on costs and KerryExcel investments,' the company said.

A final dividend per share of 66.7 cent was declared, an increase of 10.1% on the final 2020 dividend.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company guided earnings per share guidance of 5% to 9% growth.

