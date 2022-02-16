StockMarketWire.com - Fintech company TruFin said it had appointed Anders Wilhelmsen as a non-executive director representing shareholder Watrium.
The appointment was pursuant to a relationship agreement between the two companies.
The purpose of the pact was to ensure TruFin was capable of carrying on its business independently at all times.
Watrium was entitled to appoint one director for as long as they retained an aggregate interest equal to or greater than 15% of the company.
Watrium currently held an interest of 21.02%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
