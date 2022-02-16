StockMarketWire.com - Aura Energy said it had defined a vanadium JORC-compliant resource of 18.4 million pounds at its Tiris uranium project in Mauritania.

The Tiris project had an existing uranium JORC Resource of 56 million pounds uranium at a cut-off grade of 100 parts per million (ppm).

The addition of vanadium to the Tiris Resource estimate was undertaken after confirmation of a constant ratio of vanadium to uranium at Tiris in carnotite, a uranium vanadium potassium oxide mineral, which is the primary host of uranium, the company said.




