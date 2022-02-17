CA
18/02/2022 13:30 new housing price index
18/02/2022 13:30 retail trade
CH
18/02/2022 07:30 industrial production
CN
21/02/2022 03:00 house price index
DE
21/02/2022 07:00 PPI
21/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
22/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index
23/02/2022 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
24/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
22/02/2022 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
25/02/2022 08:00 PPI
EU
18/02/2022 09:00 balance of payments
18/02/2022 10:00 construction output
18/02/2022 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
21/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
23/02/2022 10:00 CPI
24/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
FR
18/02/2022 06:30 ILO unemployment
18/02/2022 07:45 CPI
21/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
21/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts
22/02/2022 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
23/02/2022 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
24/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
25/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly employment situation
IE
22/02/2022 11:00 WPI
IT
18/02/2022 10:00 balance of payments
22/02/2022 09:00 CPI
JP
21/02/2022 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
21/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index
24/02/2022 00:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index
UK
18/02/2022 07:00 retail sales
21/02/2022 00:01 Rightmove house price index
21/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
22/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances
23/02/2022 09:30 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
24/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
25/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances
25/02/2022 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
US
18/02/2022 15:00 leading indicators
18/02/2022 15:00 existing home sales
22/02/2022 14:00 monthly house price index
22/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI
22/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
22/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index
23/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
23/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
24/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI
24/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
25/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
25/02/2022 14:00 house price index
25/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index
25/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
