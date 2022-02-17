Interim Result

21/02/2022 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

21/02/2022 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

21/02/2022 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

22/02/2022 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

22/02/2022 (OCTP)

22/02/2022 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

22/02/2022 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

22/02/2022 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

22/02/2022 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

22/02/2022 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

23/02/2022 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)

23/02/2022 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)

24/02/2022 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)

24/02/2022 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/02/2022 Hays PLC (HAS)

28/02/2022 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

01/03/2022 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

01/03/2022 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

01/03/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

02/03/2022 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

02/03/2022 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

03/03/2022 Darktrace PLC (DARK)

03/03/2022 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

03/03/2022 Avation PLC (AVAP)

03/03/2022 Hansard Global PLC (HSD)



Final Result

18/02/2022 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/02/2022 (PODP)

18/02/2022 Segro PLC (SGRO)

21/02/2022 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

22/02/2022 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

22/02/2022 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)

22/02/2022 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

22/02/2022 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

22/02/2022 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

22/02/2022 Synectics PLC (SNX)

23/02/2022 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)

23/02/2022 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

23/02/2022 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)

23/02/2022 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

23/02/2022 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)

23/02/2022 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

23/02/2022 Barclays PLC (BARC)

23/02/2022 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

24/02/2022 Spectris PLC (SXS)

24/02/2022 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

24/02/2022 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

24/02/2022 Rathbones Group PLC (RAT)

24/02/2022 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

24/02/2022 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

24/02/2022 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

24/02/2022 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

24/02/2022 Creston PLC (CRE)

24/02/2022 Wpp PLC (WPP)

24/02/2022 Centrica PLC (CNA)

24/02/2022 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

24/02/2022 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

24/02/2022 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

24/02/2022 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

24/02/2022 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

24/02/2022 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

24/02/2022 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

24/02/2022 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

25/02/2022 Pearson PLC (PSON)

25/02/2022 Imi PLC (IMI)

25/02/2022 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG)

25/02/2022 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

28/02/2022 Rhi Magnesita N.V. (RHIM)

28/02/2022 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

28/02/2022 Kitwave Group PLC (KITW)

28/02/2022 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

28/02/2022 Globaldata PLC (DATA)

28/02/2022 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

01/03/2022 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

01/03/2022 Quartix Technologies PLC (QTX)

01/03/2022 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

01/03/2022 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

01/03/2022 Reach PLC (RCH)

01/03/2022 Croda International PLC (CRDA)

01/03/2022 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

01/03/2022 Uniphar PLC (UPR)

01/03/2022 Rotork PLC (ROR)

01/03/2022 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)

01/03/2022 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

02/03/2022 Krm22 PLC (KRM)

02/03/2022 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

02/03/2022 Nichols PLC (NICL)

02/03/2022 Musicmagpie PLC (MMAG)

02/03/2022 Aviva PLC (AV.)

02/03/2022 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

02/03/2022 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

02/03/2022 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)

02/03/2022 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)

02/03/2022 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

02/03/2022 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

02/03/2022 Devro PLC (DVO)

03/03/2022 Schroders PLC (SDR)

03/03/2022 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

03/03/2022 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)

03/03/2022 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)

03/03/2022 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)

03/03/2022 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

03/03/2022 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

03/03/2022 Itv PLC (ITV)

03/03/2022 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

03/03/2022 Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN)

03/03/2022 Coats Group PLC (COA)

03/03/2022 Elementis PLC (ELM)

03/03/2022 Hutchmed (China) Limited (HCM)

03/03/2022 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

03/03/2022 Entain PLC (ENT)

03/03/2022 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG)

03/03/2022 Crh PLC (CRH)

03/03/2022 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

03/03/2022 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

03/03/2022 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

03/03/2022 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

04/03/2022 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

04/03/2022 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

04/03/2022 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

07/03/2022 Blackbird PLC (BIRD)

07/03/2022 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)

07/03/2022 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

08/03/2022 Engage Xr Holdings PLC (EXR)

08/03/2022 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

08/03/2022 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)

08/03/2022 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

08/03/2022 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

08/03/2022 Iwg PLC (IWG)

08/03/2022 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)

08/03/2022 Made.Com Group PLC (MADE)

08/03/2022 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

08/03/2022 Keller Group PLC (KLR)

08/03/2022 H&T Group PLC (HAT)

08/03/2022 Menzies(John) PLC (MNZS)

08/03/2022 M&G PLC (MNG)

08/03/2022 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)

08/03/2022 Greggs PLC (GRG)

09/03/2022 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

09/03/2022 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)

09/03/2022 Prudential PLC (PRU)

09/03/2022 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)

09/03/2022 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

09/03/2022 Stv Group PLC (STVG)

09/03/2022 Somero Enterprise Inc. (SOM)

09/03/2022 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

09/03/2022 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

09/03/2022 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

09/03/2022 Quilter PLC (QLT)

09/03/2022 Costain Group PLC (COST)



AGM / EGM

18/02/2022 Helical PLC (HLCL)

18/02/2022 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)

21/02/2022 St Ives PLC (SIV)

22/02/2022 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)

22/02/2022 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT PLC (MIG4)

23/02/2022 Income & Growth Vct Plc (the) (IGV)

23/02/2022 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

23/02/2022 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)

23/02/2022 Tharisa Plc (THS)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX)

23/02/2022 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)

23/02/2022 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)

24/02/2022 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

24/02/2022 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)

24/02/2022 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

25/02/2022 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)

25/02/2022 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

25/02/2022 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

25/02/2022 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)

25/02/2022 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)

28/02/2022 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)

28/02/2022 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)

28/02/2022 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

01/03/2022 Velocity Composites PLC (VEL)

02/03/2022 River And Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (RMMC)

02/03/2022 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)

02/03/2022 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)

03/03/2022 Petro Matad Limited (MATD)

03/03/2022 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)

04/03/2022 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

04/03/2022 Challenger Energy Group PLC (CEG)

04/03/2022 SPDR Citi Asia Local Gov Bond UCITS Etf (ASIA)

07/03/2022 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)

08/03/2022 SPDR Citi Asia Local Gov Bond UCITS Etf (ASIA)

08/03/2022 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

08/03/2022 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)

08/03/2022 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

08/03/2022 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)

08/03/2022 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)

09/03/2022 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)



Trading Statement

21/02/2022 Tristel PLC (TSTL)

23/02/2022 Ted Baker PLC (TED)



Ex-Dividend

18/02/2022 Victrex PLC (VCT)

18/02/2022 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

18/02/2022 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)

22/02/2022 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)



