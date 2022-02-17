StockMarketWire.com - Price comparison company Moneysupermarket reported a fall in annual profit as revenue was hurt by weakness in its home services business as the energy crisis weighed on switching levels.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit fell to £70.2 million from £87.8 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 8% to £316 million.
Home Services revenue fell 34%, reflecting 'significant disruption in the energy wholesale markets,' the company said.
Full-year dividend was maintained at 11.71 pence.
'We remain confident that the energy switching market will return strongly in the medium term but assume no energy revenue in 2022,' the company said.
'We nonetheless expect 2022 adjusted EBITDA to increase to around 2020 levels.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
