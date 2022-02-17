StockMarketWire.com - Software group Aveva reported a decline in third-quarter revenue owing to a 'very strong' comparator in the prior year, which included a boost from large contract renewals.

Revenue declined by a low single digit rate year-on-year in Q3 FY 2022 on a constant currency basis, the company said.

For the 12 months to 31 December 2021, annualised recurring revenue rose by 9.6% year-on-year, driven by growth in the annualised value of the group's subscription contracts.

Looking ahead, the company said annual revenue was expected to meet expectations, supported by a 'solid' sales pipeline.

'The group's sales pipeline for the remainder of the financial year is solid, supporting management plans for good revenue growth in the final quarter, giving a revenue outlook for the full year that is in line with expectations,' the company said.

The software company also said that Philip Aiken would remain as chairman for a further year, beyond AVEVA's 2022 AGM.

James Kidd, deputy chief executive and chief financial officer, would become chief strategy and transformation officer from 1 March 2022.

Brian DiBenedetto would assumed the role of CFO starting on 1 March.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com