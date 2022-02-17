StockMarketWire.com - Banking giant Standard Chartered unveiled a $750 million buyback programme after reporting that annual profit more than doubled and touting further growth ahead amid a boost from rising interest rates.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 108% to $3.35 billion.
The common equity tier 1, or CET1 ratio, fell by 28 basis points to 14.1%, though remained 4% above the group's current regulatory minimum of 10.1%.
'Good cost discipline allowed us to generate positive income-to-cost jaws in the second half of the year,' the company said.
The return on tangible equity (RoTE) increased 300 basis points to 6%.
The company lifted its dividend by to 12 cents per share, up by a third from last year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company said income was expected to grow in the 5-to-7% underlying target range, with some support from rising interest rates.
'We are also committing to deliver substantial returns to investors over the next few years while managing our Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio dynamically within our 13 to 14 per cent range,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.