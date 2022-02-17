StockMarketWire.com - Mondi said it had agreed to sell its personal care components business to Nitto Denko for €615 million.
The company said that the next phase of its personal care components business development would be better undertaken outside of the group as it sought to focus on growing in packaging and limiting the overlap of PCC with the rest of its business.
Following the planned completion of the transaction, the remaining portion of engineered materials, namely Functional Papers and Films, would be merged into the flexible packaging business unit.
'This will strengthen integration along the kraft paper value chain and foster innovation to continue developing functional papers with the necessary barriers to meet increasing customer demand for sustainable packaging,' the company said.
