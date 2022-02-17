StockMarketWire.com - Property company CLS said it had unconditionally exchanged contracts to acquire an office building in Dusseldorf for €25 million.
The property, currently occupied by three tenants with a WAULT of about 8 years.
CLS said it plans to let remaining vacant space, enhance the carpark and ESG credentials, and manage the future lease breaks.
The property currently had a net initial yield of 5.1% and a reversionary yield of 5.7%.
The acquisition was expected to complete in April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
