StockMarketWire.com - Property company CLS said it had unconditionally exchanged contracts to acquire an office building in Dusseldorf for €25 million.

The property, currently occupied by three tenants with a WAULT of about 8 years.

CLS said it plans to let remaining vacant space, enhance the carpark and ESG credentials, and manage the future lease breaks.

The property currently had a net initial yield of 5.1% and a reversionary yield of 5.7%.

The acquisition was expected to complete in April 2022.


