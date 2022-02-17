StockMarketWire.com - Ocado and Groupe Casino signed a memorandum of understanding to extend their partnership and create a joint venture to provide grocery retailers in France with logistics fulfilment centres.

Alongside the JV, Ocado Solutions will offer its automated fulfilment and software solutions to all grocery retailers in the French market, with OSP capacity.

Future customer fulfilment centres will also benefit from the latest range of innovations announced by Ocado.

Under the agreement, Groupe Casino would shortly expand its deployment of Ocado's solutions to include the use of Ocado's in-store fulfilment software across the Monoprix store estate.

Ocado, meanwhile, would integrate Octopia, a marketplace platform launched by Cdiscount into the Ocado Smart Platform.

The agreement between Ocado and Cdiscount also provided Ocado a preferential option to buy Octopia shares in the event of future fundraising.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com