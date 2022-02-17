StockMarketWire.com - Reckitt Benckiser said it expected margin growth to return in 2022 after the company swung to an annual loss as costs rose and revenue slipped following a return to normalised promotion levels.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax loss was £260 million, compared with a profit of £1.87 billion year-on-year as revenue came in at £13.23 billion, down from £13.99 billion the prior year.
The company hiked prices to curb cost pressures, but that was offset by by a return to more 'normalised' promotion levels, especially in North America.
The operating margin fell 190 basis points to 21.7%.
For 2022, the company said it was targeting like-for-like net revenue growth of between 1-to-4% and adjusted operating margins of 22.9%,
'We expect to exit 2022 with mid-single-digit LFL net revenue growth and progress towards medium-term adjusted operating margin target in the mid-20s by the mid-20s,' it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
