StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage provider Safestore reported a rise in revenue in its fiscal first quarter, led by growth in the UK as well as in Paris and Spain.
For the period 1 November 2021 to 31 January 2022, revenue grew 14.6% to £50.9 million year-on-year, with like-for-like growth in the UK, Paris and Spain up 16.9%, 4.6% and 7.7% respectively.
Closing occupancy rose 3.7% in the quarter year-on-year, but average storage rate increased 11.6%.
Looking ahead, the company said that if the current momentum continued, adjusted diluted EPRA earnings per shares for 2021/22, was expected to be in line with the consensus of analysts' forecasts of 44.8 pence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
