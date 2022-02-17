StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened higher Wednesday as ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions weighed on sentiment, though a climb in Reckitt Benckiser on better-than-expected results kept a lid on losses.
At 0846, the benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.47% to 7,568.06.
Reports of a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, stoked fresh fears that Moscow was still planning on an attack casting doubt earlier reports this week that Russia President Vladimir Putin had pulled back some troops from the borders.
Reckitt Benckiser said it expected margin growth to return in 2022 after the company swung to an annual loss as costs rose and revenue slipped following a return to normalised promotion levels. Its shares rose 4.7% to £60.77.
Banking giant Standard Chartered fell 3.8% to 528 pence despite unveiling a $750 million buyback programme after reporting that annual profit more than doubled and touting further growth ahead amid a boost from rising interest rates.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 108% to $3.35 billion.
Price comparison company Moneysupermarket rose 1% to 188.80 pence despite reporting a fall in annual profit as revenue was hurt by weakness in its home services business as the energy crisis weighed on switching levels.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit fell to £70.2 million from £87.8 million year-on-year as revenue slipped 8% to £316 million.
Ocado and Groupe Casino signed a memorandum of understanding to extend their partnership and create a joint venture to provide grocery retailers in France with logistics fulfilment centres. Ocado was up 1.8% to £13.67.
Self-storage provider Safestore gained 0.9% to £12.83 after reporting a rise in revenue in its fiscal first quarter, led by growth in the UK as well as in Paris and Spain.
Software group Aveva reported a decline in third-quarter revenue owing to a 'very strong' comparator in the prior year, which included a boost from large contract renewals. Its shares were up 0.8% to £27.24.
Revenue declined by a low single digit rate year-on-year in Q3 FY 2022 on a constant currency basis, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
