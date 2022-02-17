StockMarketWire.com - M&G said it had acquired investment manager TCF Investment to become a provider of model portfolio services. 

The deal had been approved by the FCA.

TCF's current service - MAPS - was tailored to meet a range of customer risk appetites and profiles through a collection of multi-asset model portfolios.

M&G Wealth would take responsibility for the ongoing management of MAPS and will also launch a new range of portfolios in the coming months.

'It will allow us to bring new services to market, through all our distribution channels quickly,' the company said.


