StockMarketWire.com - Intelligent operations platform Checkit reported a rise in revenue as strong sales bookings in the second half of the year bolstered growth.
Revenue rose to £13.3 million from £13.2 million year-on-year, with annual recurring revenue increasing to £8.2 million from £5.7 million.
Recurring revenue included like-for-like US recurring revenue growth of 82%, driven by the bookings performance, the company said.
The lag in group recurring revenue percentage growth, compared to the growth rate of ARR reflects the acceleration in ARR of contracts signed during the second half of the financial year.
As a result, Checkit is strongly positioned to accelerate its programme of investment, with the intention of achieving further ARR growth in FY23.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
