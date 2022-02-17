StockMarketWire.com - BMO Private Equity Trust said that Mark Tennant would retire as chairman at the completion of the company's 2022 annual general meeting.
Upon the retirement of Mark Tennant, Richard Gray would be appointed chairman of the company.
It was anticipated that the company's AGM will be held on 26 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.