StockMarketWire.com - Fintech and support services business Fintel said that Invesco, Hawksmoor and Royal London had committed to multi-year agreements for the company's managed distribution service.

'20 partners have now converted to the managed distribution service, including leading brands such as Fidelity, Aviva, Just, Guardian, Schroders, BMO, Premier Miton, Carmignac and Tatton,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com