StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics reported a fall in revenue that was in line with market expectations, owing to a strong comparator from a year earlier.
For the year ended 31 December 2021, revenue fell to £1.5 million from £10.4 million from a year earlier.
Revenue included net product revenue of £100,000 from US product sales, £900,000 from royalties on product sales in Europe and milestone payments of £500,000.
The prior year included a milestone payment of £9.7 million from ASK Pharma in China.
