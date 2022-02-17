StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare said it expected annual result to exceed market expectations despite the impact of pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks.
For the financial year ended 31 January 2022, the company expected to report revenue of approximately £41.0 million, representing an increase of 10.9% compared to the prior financial year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxed, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, was expected to be not less than £6.2 million, representing growth of 10.5% over the prior financial year, which includes a one-off receipt of £0.2 million.
Operating profit, meanwhile, similarly was also expected to be ahead of market expectations.
The company will be announcing its results for the financial year ended 31 January 2022 on Wednesday 4 May 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
