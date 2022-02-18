CA
24/02/2022 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
26/02/2022 15:00 BoC interest rate decision
27/02/2022 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
CH
27/02/2022 07:00 trade balance
28/02/2022 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
21/02/2022 03:00 house price index
27/02/2022 03:00 industrial profit
DE
21/02/2022 07:00 PPI
21/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
22/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index
23/02/2022 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
24/02/2022 08:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 09:00 Ifo business climate index
27/02/2022 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
28/02/2022 07:00 GDP - first estimate
ES
22/02/2022 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
25/02/2022 08:00 PPI
28/02/2022 08:00 preliminary GDP
EU
21/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
23/02/2022 10:00 CPI
24/02/2022 09:00 flash PMI
28/02/2022 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
28/02/2022 10:00 consumer confidence
FR
21/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
21/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts
22/02/2022 11:00 OECD trade statistics release
23/02/2022 07:45 monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
24/02/2022 07:45 consumer confidence survey
24/02/2022 08:15 flash PMI
25/02/2022 11:00 OECD quarterly employment situation
26/02/2022 07:45 consumer confidence survey
28/02/2022 06:30 GDP - first estimate
28/02/2022 07:45 housing starts
28/02/2022 07:45 PPI
IE
22/02/2022 11:00 WPI
28/02/2022 11:00 retail sales
IT
22/02/2022 09:00 CPI
24/02/2022 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
26/02/2022 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
27/02/2022 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
28/02/2022 09:00 consumer confidence survey
28/02/2022 09:00 business confidence survey
28/02/2022 10:00 PPI
JP
21/02/2022 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
21/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index
24/02/2022 00:30 flash PMI
25/02/2022 23:50 services producer price index
27/02/2022 06:00 revised machine tool orders
27/02/2022 23:50 provisional trade statistics for 1st 10 days of month
28/02/2022 00:30 detailed import & export statistics
UK
21/02/2022 00:01 Rightmove house price index
21/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
22/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances
23/02/2022 09:30 BoE Governor Andrew Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
24/02/2022 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash manufacturing and services PMI
25/02/2022 07:00 public sector finances
25/02/2022 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
27/02/2022 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey
US
22/02/2022 14:00 monthly house price index
22/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI
22/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
22/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index
23/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
23/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
23/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
24/02/2022 13:30 4th quarter GDP
24/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims
24/02/2022 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
24/02/2022 14:45 flash services PMI
24/02/2022 15:00 new residential sales
24/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/02/2022 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
25/02/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
25/02/2022 14:00 house price index
25/02/2022 15:00 consumer confidence index
25/02/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
26/02/2022 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
26/02/2022 13:30 goods trade balance
26/02/2022 15:00 new residential sales
26/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
26/02/2022 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
26/02/2022 19:30 press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell
27/02/2022 13:30 jobless claims
27/02/2022 13:30 fourth quarter GDP
27/02/2022 13:30 durable goods orders
27/02/2022 15:00 pending home sales index
27/02/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
28/02/2022 13:30 personal income & outlays
28/02/2022 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
