StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline said it had voluntarily paused enrolment and vaccination in a late-stage trial evaluating its potential respiratory syncytial virus maternal vaccine candidate, as well as two other trials investigating this candidate in pregnant women.
This decision was made following a recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee based on an observation from a routine safety assessment.
'This decision does not impact the ongoing AReSVi 006 phase III trial (NCT04886596) for RSV older adults (60 years and above),' the company said.
'This trial remains on track with an anticipated data readout in the first half of 2022.'
