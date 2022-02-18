StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust City of London Investment Trust reported a rise in total first-half returns that were 'slightly ahead' of its benchmark's return, led by performance from food and retail stocks in its portfolio.
City of London's net asset value total return was 6.9%, slightly ahead of the benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, which returned 6.5%.
'Both stock selection and gearing contributed positively to this result, with a key factor being our position in the food retail sector through stakes in Tesco and Wm Morrison,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company touted further growth in corporate profits for the rest of the fiscal year.
'At present, no more than a slowdown in economic growth is expected and therefore corporate profits and dividends during the rest of the current financial year should continue to increase,' the company said.
'Households in aggregate still have a high level of enforced savings from the lockdowns to support consumption, although their discretionary real spending power may be reduced by inflation, tax increases and rising interest rates in the next financial year and beyond.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
