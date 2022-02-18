StockMarketWire.com - Property investment and development company Segro reported a jump in annual profit following rise in the value of its portfolio and record levels of rental growth.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit swelled to £4.36 billion from £1.46 billion year-on-year, while net like-for-like rental income grew by 5.6% to £234 million.
Realised and unrealised gains on wholly-owned investment properties jumped to £3.67 billion from £976 million last year.
The final dividend was increased by 11% to 16.9 pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 24.3 pence, up 10%.
'2021 was a highly successful year for SEGRO as reflected in our full year results which include a £4.1 billion portfolio valuation uplift and record levels of rental growth,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it entered 2022 with 'considerable confidence in the outlook for the business and its ability to deliver continued growth.'
'The effects of the pandemic are ongoing, and we remain mindful of macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, but the world is adapting quickly and learning how to function alongside Covid-19 with the lasting impacts on the way that we live and work strengthening occupier demand.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
