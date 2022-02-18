StockMarketWire.com - Georigia-based banking group TBC Bank said annual profit more than doubled in 2021, underpinned by 'strong' income growth and an improvement in asset quality.
For the year ended 31 December, pre-tax profit rose to 809.0 million from 322.5 million as revenue increased 91%.
Return on equity stood at 24.4%.
'While our Georgian banking business will remain core to our strategy, the Uzbek market should give us a competitive edge by providing a material contribution to our growth and diversification over the years to come,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
